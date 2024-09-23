Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanks PM Modi, says ‘together we can work towards…’

Sri Lanka Elections: President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his support and emphasised a shared commitment to strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka following his poll victory.

“Taking to X, he replied to PM Modi saying, "Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region."

Earlier, PM Modi had extended greetings to the newly elected Sri Lankan President.

Noting that Sri Lanka is a strategic neighbour of India, Modi stated that India looked forward to working closely with the island nation. He stated that a “multifaceted cooperation” would benefit the Indian citizens, as well as other people in the region.

The left-leaning leader and a self-avowed Marxist will be sworn in as president of the island nation on Monday.

The People's Liberation Front (JVP) leader recorded a landslide victory against Sajith Premadasa on Sunday by attaining nearly 1.3 million more votes than his closest rival.

More about Anura Kumara Dissanayake Dissanayake has been a key figure in Sri Lankan politics and is known for his strong stance on economic reforms and social justice. As the leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), he has made a notable impact despite having no political lineage.

Dissanayake has served as a member of parliament while taking a strong stance on issues pertaining to tackling the nation’s economic challenges.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was born on November 24, 1968, at Thambuthegama, Anuradhapura District. His father was a labourer and his mother a housewife. He graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the University of Kelaniya.

Dissanayake's party has sought to reassure India that his administration will not be caught in the geopolitical rivalry between India and China, Sri Lanka's largest lender.