Srinivasan K Swamy returns as AAAI President

The Advertising Agencies Association of India has re-elected Srinivasan K Swamy as President for 2025-26, reaffirming confidence in his leadership as the body marks 80 years of representing the industry.

Published22 Aug 2025, 07:26 AM IST
Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K Swamy Ltd, has been elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for 2025-26, marking his fourth term in the role after serving between 2004 and 2007.

Jaideep Gandhi will serve as Vice-President, while Anupriya Acharya, Sam Balsara, Mohit Joshi, Anusha Shetty, Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and Paritosh Srivastava are among those elected to the Board. 

Outgoing President Prasanth Kumar congratulated Swamy, expressing confidence that his leadership will drive greater industry collaboration and growth.

Founded in 1945, AAAI is the apex body representing advertising agencies in India.

 
Business NewsNewsSrinivasan K Swamy returns as AAAI President
