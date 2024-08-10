SSC CGL 2024: Commission opens correction window, make changes till August 11 at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2024: Staff Selection Commission opens correction window for SSC CGL tier 1 examination. Candidates can make changes till August 11.

Updated10 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
SSC CGL 2024: Correction window opens
SSC CGL 2024: Correction window opens

SSC CGL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for the SSC CGL Exam 2024 starting August 10, 2024. Candidates wishing to update their Combined Graduate Level Examination application form can do so on the official SSC website i.e. ssc.gov.in. The last date to make corrections is August 11, 2024.

“In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, the candidates may utilise the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same,” the official notification said.

 

“Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” the notification said.

The Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) tier 1 examination from September 9-September 26. The computer based examination is conducted in two tiers. Post selection of candidates after two tiers exams, there will be a document verification round. The department will verify the documents after the declaration of final results.

How to make corrections

Candidates can follow the given instruction to make corrections in the application form.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the apply link given on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make changes in the application form and submit.
  • Download the confirmation page
  • Candidates should keep a hard copy of the confirmation for further reference.

The online registration SSC CGL began on June 24 and the deadline was on July 27, 2024. The examination will be conducted to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. Candidates should regularly visit the official website of SSC to stay updated with latest developments.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
