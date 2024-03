SSC GD 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release tentative answer keys of the Constable GD exam soon.

The SSC GD exam was held in computer-based examination (CBE) mode from February 14 to March 7. The first stage of the online recruitment test for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles and SSF was held for 26,146 vacancies.

The Staff Selection Commission will upload SSC GD answer keys at the official website, ssc.gov.in. Once released, candidates can check the answer keys inside the ‘Answer Key’ tab.

Here is the list of vacancies with specific posts:

BSF: 6,174

CISF: 11,025

AR: 1,490

SSF: 296

CRPF: 3,337

SSB: 635

ITBP: 3,189

What's next for shortlisted candidates?

After clearing the first phase of the selection process, selected candidates will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds.

Steps to download tentative keys once it is published

Step 1: Visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key page.

Step 3: Next open the Constable GD answer key download link.

Step 4: Enter your login details, if required.

Step 5: Check the answer key and save hard copy for future reference.

SSC informed that it will not prepare any waiting list/reserve list after the declaration of final result. Hence, the list published along with results will be final.

There is negative marking in the SSC GD exam that is for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. They should also note that the score they arrive at after deducting the negative marking will not be equal to

It is important to note that the score announced by the commission will not be the same as the one deduced from the answer key while considering marking scheme. The commission will further normalise this score.

The SSC noted, “Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!