Social Security Disability Insurance: Last August 2025 payment worth as much as $5,108 coming next week

Certain Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries across the United States are set to receive payments of up to $5,108 next week, as per the Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar. Providing financial support to a large number of Americans living with disabilities, the last SSDI payment for August 2025 will be sent out on August 27, CNET reported. Here's taking a look at the exact payment dates, requirements, amount and other key details.

SSDI payments for August 2025 Every month, millions of Americans count on their SSDI benefits to help cover everyday expenses. As August winds down, the SSA has confirmed that this month’s final SSDI payment will be sent out on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

This payment is specifically for those SSDI beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Payment amount The exact amount of SSDI benefits depends on an individual’s work history and lifetime earnings. While the average monthly payment is around $1,537, some beneficiaries with higher earning histories may qualify for more amount. According to a Marca report, the maximum SSDI payment in 2025 is $5,108 per month, available only to those who have had high incomes.

SSDI payments schedule The SSA uses a staggered system to send out monthly payments:

Birthdays from 1st to 10th: Second Wednesday of the month

Birthdays from 11th to 20th: Third Wednesday of the month

Birthdays from 21st to 31st: Fourth Wednesday of the month

This means the August 27, 2025 payment is the last opportunity this month for eligible beneficiaries to receive their funds.

Eligibility requirements To qualify for SSDI, you must meet the SSA’s requirements:

Have a long-term disability that prevents substantial gainful activity.

Have earned enough work credits by contributing to Social Security through payroll taxes.

Be under full retirement age when applying.

Typically, workers need at least 40 credits (with 20 earned in the last 10 years) to be eligible, though younger workers may qualify with fewer credits.

What to do if your payment is late? If your deposit does not arrive as expected then SSA suggests to wait for at least three business days for possible banking delays. In the meantime, people can check their “My Social Security” account to confirm deposit details.

FAQs When is the last SSDI payment for August 2025? On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for beneficiaries born between 21st and 31st of every month.

What is the maximum SSDI benefit this year? According to Marca, the maximum SSDI payment in 2025 is $5,108 per month.

