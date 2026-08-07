New Delhi: Your plate of idli, dosa, dal makhani or a pack of papad is unlikely to get much costlier this year despite concerns that the El Niño impact could fan food inflation by clipping the harvest of kharif crops, including these items' key input, urad. The government is confident India will have comfortable supplies of the key pulse as, unlike most crops of the season, urad sowing is higher than last year while imports from Myanmar and Brazil are also seen adequate, said two officials in the know.
Urad defies El Niño threat: prices seen stable as supply to hold up
SummaryAmid El Niño concerns, urad is emerging as an outlier this kharif season. Higher domestic sowing and adequate imports from its top markets are expected to keep supplies adequate, helping contain food inflation and preventing sharp price increases for urad-made staples such as idlis and dal makhani.
New Delhi: Your plate of idli, dosa, dal makhani or a pack of papad is unlikely to get much costlier this year despite concerns that the El Niño impact could fan food inflation by clipping the harvest of kharif crops, including these items' key input, urad. The government is confident India will have comfortable supplies of the key pulse as, unlike most crops of the season, urad sowing is higher than last year while imports from Myanmar and Brazil are also seen adequate, said two officials in the know.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.