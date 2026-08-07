Urad defies El Niño threat: prices seen stable as supply to hold up

"Urad is a key ingredient in many of our food products. A rise of up to 5% in the price of a key ingredient is manageable and does not have an impact on the prices of food items. However, any increase beyond that starts affecting costs,” said Jigish Devta, managing director of Deepkiran Foods, an Ahmedabad-based exporter of ready-to-eat food products. “We are closely monitoring the sowing and production estimates of pulses amid El Niño. Going by government's assessment that urad prices are likely to remain stable, we are hopeful there will not be any major impact."