‘Stain on democracy…’: Amit Shah condemns alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi's mother; BJP files police complaint

Amit Shah on Thursday, in a strong worded statement, condemned the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his late mother, during a Congress-RJD event in Bihar's Darbhanga.

“The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy,” Amit Shah posted on X.

Following the incident at the event, a delegation of the Bihar BJP lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Patna, on Thursday, reported PTI.

“From the time of being the Chief Minister of Gujarat until today, the Gandhi family has left no stone unturned in spreading hatred against Modi. However, now they have crossed all limits of propriety. This is an insult to every mother, every son, for whom 140 crore countrymen will never forgive them,” Amit Shah mentioned in his post.

What exactly happened? In a video of the incident which has now gone viral, one unidentified man was heard hurling abuses referencing PM Modi's late mother, using the stage mic.

The event at Darbhanga was a part of the Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, and the stage had posters of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tejashwi.

“Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership,” said Amit Shah, referring to the incident.

‘Will be punished’ The BJP also claimed that the Congress-led INDIA bloc will be "punished" by the people in the upcoming assembly polls, reported PTI.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also blamed Rahul Gandhi for the alleged hurling of abuses against Modi, alleging that the Congress, has become a “gali wali party” because the Gandhi family is not able to return to power.

"Congress ki galiyon ki dukan seal hogi, aur iski shuruat Bihar se hogi (Congress' shop of abuse will be sealed, and it will start from Bihar)," said Patra.

