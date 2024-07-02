In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, over 25 people have died due to a stampede during a ‘satsang’. It is speculated that the death toll will rise.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, over 27 people have died after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘Satsang’ at Phulrai village near Mandi of Sikandrarau. According to reports, 23 women, three children and a man have died in the tragic incident. A Satsang is a Hindu religious congregation that usually takes place overnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village.

"Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man," the official told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said people had gathered large numbers for the event.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandara Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede. He instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Office of UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the accident in Hathras district. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment and to speed up the relief work at the spot. He has given instructions to investigate the causes of the incident under the leadership of ADG Agra and Commissioner Aligarh."

CMO Etah, Umesh Kumar Tripathi said, "27 bodies have arrived at the post-mortem house so far, including 25 women and 2 men. Many injured have also been admitted. Further details will be revealed after the investigation. The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event."

"... A religious event was going on in Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred. So far 27 dead bodies have been received in the Etah Hospital, including 23 women, 3 children, and 1 man. The injured have not reached the hospital... Further investigation is being carried out. Identification of these 27 bodies is being carried out..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More details awaited…)

