Mahakumbh 2025: Several people are feared dead and others injured in a stampede that broke out at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

Tens of thousands of devotees had turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh when the stampede broke out at around 2:30 am.

Ambulances have been rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment, according to reports. Several people injured in the stampede were rushed to the hospital, the reports said. Some of those rushed to the hospital were brought dead, though there was no official confirmation yet..

“On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation,” Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana told news agency ANI.

Administration found it difficult to manage the crowd that thronged the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on ‘Mauni Amavasya’, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Expecting about 10 crore devotees to the Mahakumbh 2025 on Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government had already put in elaborate security and crowd-management systems in place at the mela site. Advisory was issued asking all devotees to treat the ghats as equal to the Sangam and avoid any rush of misinformation of any kind.

Uttar Pradesh police had also issued a traffic advisory for Parayagraj to ensure proper crowd management.

Mauni Amavasya Mauni Amavasya is also known as Maghi Amavasya. It takes place at the time of new moon and carries immense significance for Hindu devotees. Taking dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 is considered highly auspicious.

The mega event at the Mahakumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh concludes on February 26.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Ganga river on January 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be at Mahakumbh Mela on February 5.