Stanford President Tessier-Lavigne Resigns Amid Concerns Over Research Practices

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne is resigning, saying the failures highlighted in a recent review by a panel of top scientists could raise questions about his ability to continue leading the school. The panel, which issued its report Wednesday, found no evidence that Tessier-Lavigne personally engaged in research misconduct, or that he knew of misconduct by others, but determined that data were manipulated in some published scientific papers on which he was a main contributor. The group also said he failed to decisively correct mistakes in published papers as they were uncovered and had lapses in oversight of his labs at multiple institutions. Stanford launched an investigation into Tessier-Lavigne late last fall, after the student newspaper published an article alleging that images were altered in at least four research papers to which he contributed. The accusations raised concerns about the academic integrity of the leader of one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions. Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist, has conducted research focused on degenerative brain diseases and therapies for spinal-cord injuries. He will step down at the end of August. “As I have emphatically stated, I have never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented," Tessier-Lavigne wrote in a letter Wednesday announcing his resignation. “I expect there may be ongoing discussion about the report and its conclusions, at least in the near term, which could lead to debate about my ability to lead the University into the new academic year." Stanford’s board of trustees convened a special committee in December, which in turn established a panel of scientists in January to assist in the investigation. The investigation was led by Mark Filip, a former federal judge, and a team at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, where he is a partner. The five-member scientific panel included renowned neuroscientists, a Nobel laureate and a former Princeton University president. The panel and Kirkland & Ellis reviewed more than 50,000 documents, including lab data and correspondence, received assistance from forensic image analysts and communicated with scientific journals, according to a copy of the report released Wednesday. The panel ultimately studied 12 published papers. They found that for the seven on which Tessier-Lavigne wasn’t a primary contributor, he didn’t have a material role in preparing the data or resultant images, and wouldn’t have been in a position to catch any misconduct. However, they said, there were “serious flaws" in how the research data was presented in the five papers on which he was the lead author, and there was evidence of data manipulation in at least four of them. Tessier-Lavigne said he would retract three papers, published in the journals Cell and Science in 1999 and 2001, respectively, and issue corrections on the other two, published in Nature in 2004 and 2009. Write to Melissa Korn at Melissa.Korn@wsj.com

