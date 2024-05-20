Star Says Suitors Circling as Hard Rock Reportedly Makes Offer
Troubled Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group said several suitors have approached the company about possible deals, after a newspaper reported that a consortium led by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino made a takeover proposal.
