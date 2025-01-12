L&T Chairman's proposal for a 90-hour workweek prompted a wave of humorous reactions online, including comments from industrialists and memes about staring at wives. Catch some interesting humorous memes and comments about staring at wife here.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan sparked a flurry of comments online over his 'stare at your wife" remark. The internet was flooded with memes on and jokes on Sunday after an undated video of L&T chief went viral on social media. In the clip, Subrahmanyan can be seen advocating for the controversial 90-hour workweek. Urging employees to work even on Sundays, he remarked, "How long can you stare at your wife?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amusing comments and hilarious reactions on social media followed this remark. Participating in the meme fest on social media, a user stated, "Today is Sunday. Be at the office, men. Don't just stare at your wife."

In the viral video, the L&T chief could be heard saying, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato also joined the meme fest and made a satirical post, “in case you don't have a wife, feel free to stare at your order arriving on the app."

Adding to the humour, a user quipped, "Wishing everyone a very happy wife-staring day (except L&T employees)." Another user remarked, “Don't stare at wife...!! Come to work & stare at someone else's wife." A fifth user wrote, “If you don't stare at your wife today, your neighbour will."

A user posted a meme depicting a couple where the wife says, "Iss pyaar se meri taraf na dekho... Naukri chali jayegi (Don't look at me like that, you'll end up losing your job)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 90-hour workweek suggestion didn't resonate with many social media users nor with industrialists, Bollywood stars, and politicians, who dropped their opinions over this statement. Subrahmanyan's comment re-ignited the work-life balance debate that was first set off in 2024 by Infosys's Narayan Murthy, who endorsed a 70 hour work week.