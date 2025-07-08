Started as a small roadside dhaba, Haryana eatery earns ₹100 crore per year; Influencer reveals 3 secrets

Amrik Sukhdev, a dhaba located on NH-44, has become one of the favourite places to dine in over the years. People from far and wide come to this roadside stop to take a sip of their iconic tea or relish the most loved parathas. From a local eatery shop, this restaurant has expanded his business with a massive turnover of ₹100 crore annually.

Social media content creator Rocky Saggoo Capital, recently revealed the intricacies of the business setup by Sardar Prakash Singh in 1956. In a post on Instagram he revealed, “AMRIK SUKHDEV EARNS 8 CRORE EVERY MONTH.”

Calling the business an 'empire,' Rocky said that the owners earn ₹27 lakh per day by serving around 9,000 to 10,000 customers daily. According to Rocky, monthly earnings are estimated to be ₹8 crore while annual turnover is around ₹100 crore. Around 500 employees assist them in running their large-scale operations.

He claimed that the outlet started off with tent where staple meals such as dal, roti, sabzi and chawal were served. The breakthrough in the business came in 1990 when young sons of the owner — Amrik and Sukhdev joined the family business.

Revealing the strategies followed by the two brothers to scale their business, Rocky listed 3 secrets:

Loyal customer base: The owners worked on building trust among early customers by offering free or discounted food to truck drivers and cab drivers. This helped them make a loyal customer base by retaining and engaging existing customers to generate repeat business.

Quality: The Business owners were and still are particular about the quality of food served at their eatery. Before any dish is added to the menu, it must pass the quality check of the owners who taste it before giving it a green signal.

Speed and scale: With over 150 tables the restaurant manages a turnaround time of about 45 minutes per customer. They did not work on any promotions or advertisements, but the word-of-mouth helped them gain popularity. Amrik Sukhdev isn’t just an icon in India but a global favourite too. Notably, the progressively channelled efforts Amrik Sukhdev owners helped the restaurant secure a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the ‘100 Most Iconic Restaurants in the World' in January this year.