Betting on speed: Can fashion startups survive the quick commerce gamble?
Sakshi Sadashiv 7 min read 08 May 2025, 05:50 AM IST
SummaryAs the quick commerce boom reshapes industries, fashion startups like Slikk and NEWME are betting big on ultra-fast deliveries. But with dwindling funding and rising logistical costs, can they sustain growth without sacrificing profitability?
Funding for Indian fashion startups has sharply declined—from $611 million across 111 rounds in 2023 to just $55.9 million across 36 rounds in 2025, according to Tracxn data. Yet, despite dwindling investment, startups like Slikk and Accel-backed NEWME are doubling down on a risky, high-speed gamble: that consumers will pay for fashion delivered in under an hour.
