Startups Hunker Down in Europe as Funding Shrivels

Daan Weddepohl raised just a third of the amount of venture capital that he hoped for to fund the U.S. expansion of his Dutch startup.

“It took a lot more work, a lot more time, was a lot more painful, and I had to go to a lot more conferences to meet people," Weddepohl said of his fundraising efforts for Peerby, which lets people in the Netherlands and Belgium borrow and rent things from others in their neighborhood.

A struggle to raise funds is the new reality for thousands of European startups, many of which have had to scale back expansion plans as venture-capital funding plunges following sluggish economic growth and rising interest rates. Improved returns now offered by bonds and other relatively safe investments have drawn many European investors away from riskier, less familiar asset classes such as startups.

Venture-capital funding has dropped significantly in the U.S. too, but Europe’s venture-capital recession is particularly deep, reflecting the fickleness of the continent’s investor base.

The amount of venture-capital funds invested in Europe dropped by 61% in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2022, a worse decline than in the U.S., according to PitchBook Data. The European Union’s development bank, the European Investment Bank, and five of the bloc’s members are trying to bridge the funding gap and earlier this year pledged 3.75 billion euros, equivalent to about $4.1 billion, to finance European tech companies.

Without easy access to funding, startups are cutting costs and scaling back their growth plans. GoStudent, an Austrian digital-education company, has eliminated more than 10% of its workforce and withdrawn from the U.S. market. Glovo, a Spanish food-delivery company, earlier this year fired 250 people, about 7% of its workforce.

While some hiring is still going on, especially in booming sectors such as artificial intelligence, there are currently about half as many tech job listings in Germany as a year ago, according to Otta, a platform that matches tech company jobs with candidates.

The fragility of startup funding threatens Europe’s goal of fostering new businesses and sectors—an area where it has long lagged behind the U.S.—leaving the region overly reliant on long-established companies and industries.

Many European investors who invested in startups in recent years were wealthy families that had often instinctively preferred predictable assets such as bonds, but couldn’t achieve returns during the era of ultralow interest rates. Now, with interest rates rising and the valuations of technology startups high, many of the so-called family offices that invest money for such families are returning to their old playbooks.

“We haven’t invested in any startups in the past two years," said the executive director of one of Italy’s largest family offices, who said she has preferred holding cash and bonds since early 2021. “We are still waiting. Maybe we’ll dip our toes back in the first quarter of next year."

Funds have been unable to divest previous investments in startups and make payouts to investors because the market for initial public offerings has shriveled this year.

The amount of money raised by funds selling their holdings in startups, either through IPOs or other ways such as sales to private-equity firms, is forecast to drop by about 80% this year, according to PitchBook.

Kamal Hassan, a founding partner at Loyal VC, which has about 300 investments in startups around the world, said that when he speaks to European startups the conversations increasingly tend to be about funding needs.

“The U.S. has so much capital available that if a startup is doing well, there will be a VC that will provide funding, but in Europe it’s different," said Hassan. “There are companies doing really well in Europe that aren’t funded even though any rational person would fund them."

As a result, Hassan said, there are buying opportunities in Europe. His firm is making dozens of very small investments of $10,000 a startup. For the companies that survive, Loyal follows up with investments in stages of $200,000, $1 million and $3 million.

Some sectors continue to attract funding, such as artificial intelligence and the infrastructure for the transition to cleaner energy.

While Europe still lags behind the U.S. in startup funding, the gap has shrunk in recent years. Stefano Caselli, a finance professor at Milan’s Bocconi University, said tax breaks and other government policies aimed at encouraging startup investing have helped. So too has the improvement of European business and engineering schools, which now attract top students from around the world, some of whom stay in Europe to found their startups, he said.

Some of the funds raised by venture-capital firms before interest rates started rising were never invested. Eventually, that could provide some relief for European startups.

“A VC fund by its very nature has to always be considering startups to invest in, and investors are expecting returns," Caselli said.