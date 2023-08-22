Startups Hunker Down in Europe as Funding Shrivels

The amount of venture-capital funds invested in Europe dropped by 61% in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2022, a worse decline than in the U.S., according to PitchBook Data. The European Union’s development bank, the European Investment Bank, and five of the bloc’s members are trying to bridge the funding gap and earlier this year pledged 3.75 billion euros, equivalent to about $4.1 billion, to finance European tech companies.