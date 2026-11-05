States stretch debt maturities to ease repayment pressure

New Delhi: State governments are increasingly spreading their debt repayments over longer periods, reducing the share of borrowings that need to be refinanced in the near term.
New Delhi: State governments are increasingly spreading their debt repayments over longer periods, reducing the share of borrowings that need to be refinanced in the near term.
The weighted average maturity (WAM) of outstanding state government securities rose to 8.85 years at the end of March 2025 from 8.50 years a year earlier, according to finance ministry data reviewed by Mint.
The weighted average maturity (WAM) of outstanding state government securities rose to 8.85 years at the end of March 2025 from 8.50 years a year earlier, according to finance ministry data reviewed by Mint.
Outstanding market borrowings of states increased 14% to ₹62.97 trillion at the end of March 2025 from ₹55.20 trillion a year earlier, as per the ministry data.
The increase in WAM indicates states are taking longer, on average, to repay their outstanding market borrowings. This matters because the maturity profile of debt determines how frequently governments need to refinance maturing securities.
However, the shift towards longer maturities has varied considerably across states, reflecting differences in their debt profiles and repayment schedules, the data shows.
The lengthening of state debt maturities assumes significance amid persistent fiscal pressures and rising borrowing requirements. With states' consolidated fiscal deficit widening to 3.3% of GDP in FY25 from 2.9% in FY24, spreading repayment obligations over longer periods can help ease near-term refinancing pressures and provide greater flexibility in managing annual finances.
However, longer maturities do not reduce the outstanding debt burden. With the Sixteenth Finance Commission recommending a fiscal deficit ceiling of 3% of GSDP annually during FY27-FY31, states will also need to balance borrowing requirements with fiscal discipline and revenue growth.
Telangana had the longest weighted average maturity of outstanding state government securities at 14.33 years, while Gujarat had the shortest at 4.50 years at the end of March 2025. The state-wise figures show a wide gap, with Jammu and Kashmir at 12.38 years and Kerala at 11.96 years following Telangana. Tamil Nadu stood at 11.33 years and Andhra Pradesh at 10.24 years. At the other end, Gujarat was followed by Uttarakhand at 4.58 years, Chhattisgarh at 4.71 years and Tripura at 4.78 years.
The difference is significant because states with shorter average maturities face the need to refinance their borrowings sooner, while longer maturities spread repayment obligations over a wider period. However, a longer maturity profile does not, by itself, indicate whether a state has more debt or is in a stronger financial position.
Longer-tenor securities
The report shows that the share of outstanding state government securities with more than 10 years remaining until maturity increased to 33.7% at the end of March 2025 from 14.8% in March 2021. This segment overtook securities with six to 10 years remaining, whose share declined to 32.9% from 49.3% over the same period.
Securities with one to five years remaining accounted for 27.6% of the outstanding stock at the end of March 2025, while those maturing within a year accounted for 5.8%.
The report attributes the lengthening of the maturity profile to states' increasing recourse to longer-tenor issuances since 2015-16, which has helped ease medium-term redemption pressures.
Experts attribute the increase in the weighted average maturity of state government debt partly to higher borrowings amid fiscal pressures and a growing preference for longer-tenure securities. TSuch issuances allow states to spread repayment obligations over a longer period, reducing the pressure of large repayments in the near term.
“The states are borrowing more in recent times owing to fiscal stress, as can be seen from the growing deficits. This adds to a growing share of recently purchased securities in the stock of debt, thereby increasing the weighted average maturity,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India.
“Besides, states, in coordination with the RBI, have been going for longer-tenor securities, as their maturity can be elongated additionally by 10-20 years, taking tenors from 20 to 30 years with minor premiums ranging from 30-40 basis points only. This helps spread the repayment obligations for the states over a longer period,” said Banerjee.
A longer maturity profile can also provide states with greater flexibility in managing their annual finances. "A longer debt maturity profile gives state governments greater flexibility in managing their annual finances, as a smaller portion of their outstanding liabilities falls due for repayment in the immediate years,” said Abhash Kumar, associate professor, economics, Delhi University.
“However, the real test is whether states are using this additional fiscal space to finance productive investments rather than routine expenditure. Extending maturities can ease near-term repayment pressures, but it does not reduce the overall debt burden. States will need to maintain fiscal discipline and ensure that their revenue growth keeps pace with their outstanding liabilities to prevent debt servicing from increasingly crowding out development expenditure," he said.
The borrowing cost for states also moderated during the year. The weighted average yield on primary issuances of state government securities declined to 7.20% in 2024-25 from 7.52% in 2023-24, the report said. This represents the average yield on fresh issuances during the year, rather than the interest rate on the entire outstanding debt stock.
Meanwhile, the debt-to-GDP ratio of states and Union territories increased marginally to 29.5% at the end of March 2025 from 29.2% a year earlier. Public debt accounted for 82.4% of their total liabilities, while the share of market loans in total liabilities rose to 67.1% from 65.2%.
Queries sent to the finance ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.