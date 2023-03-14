Expected to unofficially announce the start of his re-election campaign, US President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday, at around 9 pm EST (which will be 14 March at 7.30 am IST).

The State of the Union -- an annual message delivered by the US president to a joint session of the Congress -- focuses mostly on the social, economic, financial and political situation within the US.

Apart from this, the US President also highlights the achievements of his or her government and progress of pending and future legislative proposals.

Attendees:

The annual message by the US President is attended by members of both Houses - the Senate and the House of Representatives - as well as members of the president's cabinet, senior military officials and Supreme Court justices.

Among other attendees, the US President also invites 24 guests, including family members, to be seated in a box with the First Lady. Also, the Speaker may also invite up to 24 guests.

Special guests:

As per norms Members of Congress can also invite guests.

According to news agency Reuters, this year Congressional Black Caucus chair Steven Horsford, a Democrat from Nevada - has also invited the parents of Tyre Nichols, the Black man beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, as guests.

Also, House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul invited former Afghanistan's first female ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani.

Among others, Missouri Democrat Cori Bush has invited Michael Brown (senior), the father of Michael Brown, whose killing ignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

What's expected from Biden?

As per speculation, Biden's speech would be an unofficial start to the 2024 presidential campaign. He may emphasize on the economic progress following the Covid-19 recession.

Also, the US President may speak on shaping public perceptions over the debt limit and social spending, and may draw sharp contrasts with the priorities of some Republicans, reported Reuters.

Earlier last year, Biden focused on Washington's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nielsen reported that an estimated 38.2 million people watched the speech on US television.

Republican's representative:

Republicans have picked Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, to deliver their response, added the report.

With agency inputs.