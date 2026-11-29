New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd plans to support the adoption of induction cookstoves among street food vendors and other micro-food enterprises, betting that lower upfront costs will accelerate the shift toward electric cooking in small businesses.
The state-run energy efficiency company aims to distribute about 60,000 appliances by the end of 2026 under its soon-to-be-launched Sambhav Initiative (Supporting Micro Businesses through High-efficiency Appliances and Value Creation) and is preparing to launch a procurement tender next month, according to three people familiar with the matter. The company also has a target of supporting one million enterprises by 2032.