States crack down on Almont-Kid syrup after lab finds deadly ethylene glycol

“As the above-mentioned cough syrup formulations containing ethylene glycol (EG) above the permissible limits, the sale or distribution of these batches is strictly prohibited with immediate effect. Retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and medical practitioners across Haryana are hereby instructed not to sell, distribute, prescribe, or use the above-mentioned batches of said drug," the Haryana Food and Drugs Administration wrote in a 9 January communication reviewed by Mint.