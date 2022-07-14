States, UTs asked to hold Covid vaccine camps on yatra routes, schools, offices

The Centre has urged the states and UTs to organise Covid vaccination camps on various yatras routes, railway stations, office complexes, schools and colleges
To boost the uptake of Covid vaccine doses, the central government has urged the states and Union Territories (UTs) to hold special vaccination camps on various yatras routes, railway stations, office complexes, schools and colleges for precaution doses to all aged above 18 years.
The government has also asked states and UTs to organise special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all states and Union territories of north India) as well as major melas and congregations.
All states and UTs have also been urged to hold vaccination camps at big office complexes (public and private), industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, in schools and colleges etc.
The 75-day 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' to provide free precaution dose to all eligible population aged above 18 years at government Covid vaccination centres will commence on Friday.
In a meeting with health secretaries of state and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged them to give an intensive and ambitious push towards full vaccination coverage by inoculating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution doses, a health ministry statement said.
Official sources had said on Wednesday that people in the age group of 18-59 will be given free Covid vaccine booster shots from Friday, July 15. The free Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is a special drive that will continue for 75 days beginning Friday.
This special Covid vaccination drive is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Rajesh Bhushan said that less percentage of precaution doses among population groups aged 18 years and above (8 per cent) and persons aged 60 years and above (27 per cent) is a cause of concern. Those eligible for the precaution doses include all persons aged 18 years and above who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.
The government has also urged the states and UTs to implement 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' for 75 days as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilisation, through a camp approach.
For publicity of the vaccination drive, states and UTs have been advised to use print, electronic, social and mass media and take a weekly review of progress.
The states and UTs were further advised to ensure that the Covid vaccine doses are consumed in a timely manner and no dose expires in both government and private facilities. They have been urged to access the requirement.
This would enable the health ministry to provide adequate doses to the states and Union territories that need them. The principle of the first expiry, first out shall continue to guide the Covid vaccination, the statement said.
