Steel companies may see hiked demand, better margins in Q3FY25: Centrum report

Steel companies may see improved demand and better margins in quarter three of the current fiscal says a report by Centrum.

ANI
Published19 Nov 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Steel companies may see hiked demand, better margins in Q3FY25: Centrum report
Steel companies may see hiked demand, better margins in Q3FY25: Centrum report

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Steel companies may see improved demand and better margins in quarter three of the current fiscal year, according to a report by Centrum.

The report expects the demand to improve in Q3FY25 as the monsoon has receded, and also price hike is seen in long steel while flat steel prices have remained unchanged.

"We expect demand to improve in Q3FY25 as monsoon has receded and also seen some price hike for long steel while flat steel prices have remained unchanged QoQ. Further, coking coal cost is further expected to decrease by USD25/t in Q3FY25 aiding better margins QoQ," said the report.

It said that looking ahead in Q3FY25, steel companies are expected to see higher profitability, driven by increased long steel prices and stable flat steel prices, along with reduced coking coal cost.

The report adds that net debt for steel companies has increased overall by an average of 6-20 per cent QoQ in Q2FY25 due to ongoing capex expansion.

In the non-ferrous segment, lower cost and better product mix had supported earnings amid base metals prices decline during Q4FY24.

The average LME aluminium price declined by 5.5 per cent QoQ to USD2,382/tonne, and the average zinc price declined by 2 per cent QoQ to USD2,779/tonne.

For non-ferrous, aluminium and zinc, prices are expected to increase in Q3FY25 and drive higher earnings for the companies (QoQ)

Because of a sharp fall in steel realization the steel companies under coverage reported a 3 per cent decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in quarter two of the current fiscal, says a report by Centrum. However, it adds that the decline was partially offset by fall in raw material prices.

The report expects that non-ferrous companies have realised improvement in operational performance by 3-20 per cent (QoQ)

For Ferrous companies, it was a challenging quarter as domestic steel producers reported 700-1700 per tonne EBITDA losses (QoQ)

Average coking coal prices were down by USD 25-30/tonne (QoQ). The derived realisation/tonne declined steeply by 3,000- 6,200/tonne. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsSteel companies may see hiked demand, better margins in Q3FY25: Centrum report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    120.95
    09:15 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    5.45 (4.72%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    251.10
    09:15 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.12%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.00
    09:15 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.7 (0.5%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.05
    09:15 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,345.95
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    22.8 (1.72%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Campus Activewear share price

    263.05
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-2.1%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    252.00
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -43.8 (-14.81%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    4,632.55
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -92.95 (-1.97%)

    Gland Pharma share price

    1,740.05
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -32.35 (-1.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    JK Paper share price

    417.90
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    17.65 (4.41%)

    Happy Forgings share price

    1,108.95
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    41.9 (3.93%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    316.90
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    11.75 (3.85%)

    GMR Airports Infrastructure share price

    80.99
    09:07 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    2.94 (3.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.