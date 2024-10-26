Why Stephen King, others are cancelling ‘The Washington Post’ subscription?

The Washington Post is under scanner after it refused to endorse a US Presidential candidate ahead of November election. Caught amid backlash for its decision, a large number of users are unsubscribing the news daily. Notably, this move marks a deviation from the usual trend The Washington Post has followed since 1976, when it first backed former President Jimmy Carter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development comes after the Post's chief executive and publisher William Lewis wrote that the paper would not endorse either of the US Presidential Candidates. At the same time, it announced that it would not make endorsements in future elections and will be “returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Newsweek reported.

Emphasising newsroom's principals to be unbiased, William Lewis alleged that the job of the Post is to provide “nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds," Newsweek reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris is Democratic nominee in the Presidential race while former US President Donald Trump is the Republican candidates in the November 5 US election, and the Post is not endorsing any of the two in the upcoming polls.

Stephen King, renowned American novelist, on Friday announced that he cancelled his ‘The Washington Post’ newspaper subscription. ‘The Shining’ author, who is known to be Donald Trump critic, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said "[a]fter 5 years, I have canceled my subscription to the Washington Post." While he did not provide a reason for his decision, he had earlier in the day shared a post that criticised The Washington Post's decision.

It is important to note that ‘The Washington Post’ is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who bought the paper in August 2013. Former executive editor of the Post, Martin Baron said, “Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage." Over the development, The Washington Post Guild said, "We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers," reported Newsweek. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several other prominent figures who cancelled the subscription included film director Paul Feig. Criticising the Post, Paul Feig in a post on X said, “Great, another billionaire protecting his own self-interest instead of the country's. Nice knowing you, ⁦@washingtonpost. Subscription canceled." A former White House aide to President Bill Clinton, Keith Boykin, also cancelled her subscription, citing "paper's abdication of duty to endorse a candidate in the most consequential election."

The Washington Post's recent decision makes it the second major US newspaper after The Los Angeles Times that refused to endorse a presidential candidate. This followed resignation from the first prominent journalist, editor-at-large Robert Kagan.