Sterlite Power, Singapore's GIC join hands for power transmission platform
Sterlite Power will own the majority stake of 51% and GIC will own the remaining 49% stake in the new platform to develop and operate power transmission projects in India
Vedanta group company Sterlite Power and an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have signed definitive agreements to set up a new platform to develop and operate power transmission projects in India. Sterlite Power will own the majority stake of 51% and GIC will own the remaining 49% stake, said a joint statement.