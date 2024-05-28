Steve Cohen’s $8 Billion Casino Plan Dealt Blow by Key Lawmaker
(Bloomberg) -- A Queens state senator whose support is critical to Mets owner Steve Cohen’s plan to build an $8 billion casino and entertainment complex next to Citi Field said she won’t introduce legislation needed to move the project forward.