Steve Eisman Deletes X Account After Post ‘Celebrating’ Attack in Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- Neuberger Berman senior portfolio manager Steve Eisman deleted a social media account and retracted remarks indicating he was “celebrating” the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

A user on X lamented that “the world is silent” about the devastation, to which Eisman replied: “You must be kidding. We are not silent. We are celebrating.”

Eisman later wrote that the post was a “mistake” and that he had meant to comment on Israel’s actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I posted about that multiple times, one time inadvertently in response to a post referencing deaths in Gaza and having nothing to do with Lebanon,” Eisman wrote. “When this was pointed out to me, I immediately deleted my post and I regret the mistake.”

He later deleted the account.

“Mr. Eisman’s personal comments on social media are his alone, and he does not speak for Neuberger Berman,” the firm said Friday in a statement. “Even though Mr. Eisman has acknowledged that he mistook the content of the post he responded to, his actions on social media were irresponsible and objectionable.”

A person close to Neuberger Berman said the company, which manages about $481 billion, is discussing whether to take further action. Eisman didn’t reply to a message seeking comment.

The Financial Times reported on the X posts earlier Friday.

Eisman, 62, rose to fame as one of the “Big Short” fund managers who successfully bet against subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis. On Thursday, in a Bloomberg Television interview, he rescinded an earlier prediction that Donald Trump would win the US presidential election in November, saying he now sees the race as “a toss-up.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com