Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell, who has been in India for the Mahakumbh 2025, has reached Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the landmark event. A video of Laurene Powell Jobs arriving at Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram has surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the day, Laurene Powell Jobs visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi with Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara. "Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles. I came here to invite Mahadev," Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.