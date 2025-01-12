Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell reaches Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's Ashram in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh: Video
BREAKING NEWS

Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell reaches Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's Ashram in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh: Video

Livemint

  • A video of Laurene Powell Jobs arriving at Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram in Prayagraj has surfaced on social media.

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's wife Laurene Powell Jobs visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell, who has been in India for the Mahakumbh 2025, has reached Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the landmark event. A video of Laurene Powell Jobs arriving at Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram has surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the day, Laurene Powell Jobs visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi with Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara. “Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles. I came here to invite Mahadev," Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The Mahakumbh 2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.