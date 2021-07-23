The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that a team of central government officials was in continuous dialogue with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to discuss and address various issues, including indemnity.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar provided the present status of discussions with pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna over giving them indemnity against cost of compensation for adverse effects due to vaccination.

She said the central government had constituted the team on June 11 to deal with various issues related to procurement of vaccines from foreign manufacturers.

"This team is in continuous dialogue with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues including the issue of indemnity," the minister said. She further clarified that no domestic manufacturer of Covid vaccine has demanded indemnity against adverse effects of vaccination.

Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccines when administered in India.

Last month, the Indian government said that no decision had yet been reached on Moderna's demand for indemnity of its Covid vaccine in the country yet.

In a routine press conference, Niti Aayog member-Health Dr VK Paul said that the discussion on the same was underway.

Pfizer has obtained legal protection in several countries, including Britain and the United States, but India has not given any manufacturer of a Covid vaccine indemnity.

On 27 May, Paul had said that the government was still examining the pharma company's request. "We are examining this request and will make a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion and there is no decision as of now," he had said.

