NEW DELHI : The government on Sunday said it has imposed stock limits on edible oils and oil seeds till end of March 2022 in order to soften prices and give relief to consumers.

The department of food and public distribution said it has ordered stock limits on these items with immediate effect. Futures trading on mustard oil and oilseeds are suspended on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) with effect from 8 October, the department said in a statement.

“The Centre’s decision will soften the prices of edible oils in the domestic market, thereby, bringing great relief to consumers across the country," the department said.

High prices of edible oil in international market has a substantial impact on the domestic edible oil prices, the department said, adding that the government has a multi- pronged strategy to ensure that the prices of essential commodities like edible oils remain controlled. Rationalization of import duty structure and launching a web-portal for self-disclosure of stocks by various stakeholders are among the steps already taken, the department said.

“In a consistent effort to further cool down the domestic prices of edible oils, the Centre has issued the order which was shared with all states," the department said.

As per this order, respective state and union territory administrations will set the stock limit of all edible oils and oil seeds on the basis of available stock and the consumption pattern.

There, however, are two exceptions. Exporters who can show that their stock or part of it are meant for exports and importers who can show that their stock is sourced from imports are exempted from the stock limits.

Where the stocks held by a legal entity is higher than the prescribed limits, then they have to declare the same on a designated portal of the department. This stock has to be brought down to the prescribed stock limits as decided by the respective state or union territory administration within 30 days of a notification by these authorities, the department said.

It also urged the state and union territory administrations to ensure that edible oils and edible oil seeds stock are regularly declared and updated on the designated portal.

The government is currently operating a centrally sponsored scheme called National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to increase domestic production of edible oils and to reduce imports dependency. Malaysia and Indonesia are major sources of edible oil imports for India.

