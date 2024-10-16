Stocks Hover Near Record High as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

Stocks hovered near all-time highs as solid earnings from big banks offset a slide in energy producers.

Published16 Oct 2024, 02:21 AM IST
Stocks Hover Near Record High as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap
Stocks Hover Near Record High as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks hovered near all-time highs as solid earnings from big banks offset a slide in energy producers.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. climbed at least 1.5% after posting better-than-estimated results. Nvidia Corp. fluctuated on a news report that Biden administration officials have discussed capping sales of advanced AI chips from the company and other American firms on a country-specific basis. Oil plummeted after a report that Israel may avoid targeting Iran’s crude infrastructure eased concerns over a major supply disruption.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.05%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5% to $70.12 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Currencies

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Commodities

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 02:21 AM IST
