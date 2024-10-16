Stocks Hover Near Record High as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks hovered near all-time highs as solid earnings from big banks offset a slide in energy producers.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. climbed at least 1.5% after posting better-than-estimated results. Nvidia Corp. fluctuated on a news report that Biden administration officials have discussed capping sales of advanced AI chips from the company and other American firms on a country-specific basis. Oil plummeted after a report that Israel may avoid targeting Iran’s crude infrastructure eased concerns over a major supply disruption.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.05%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5% to $70.12 a barrel.
Corporate Highlights:
Key events this week:
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Currencies
Cryptocurrencies
Bonds
Commodities
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess