Stocks Shrug Off ‘Big Bank Gloom’ as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

A rally in the world’s biggest tech companies lifted stocks, countering a slew of cautious comments from big bank executives that sent financial shares tumbling.

Bloomberg
Published11 Sep 2024, 12:53 AM IST
Stocks Shrug Off ‘Big Bank Gloom’ as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap
Stocks Shrug Off ‘Big Bank Gloom’ as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A rally in the world’s biggest tech companies lifted stocks, countering a slew of cautious comments from big bank executives that sent financial shares tumbling.

In a session of many twists and turns, the S&P 500 wiped out losses. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps after a bullish analyst call. Oracle Corp. hit an all-time high. Bank of America Corp. said results for investment banking will come in lower than some on Wall Street expected. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also tempered its earnings optimism. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signaled its trading unit is on course to drop 10% from the prior year.

Traders also kept a close eye on news that regulators will make changes to their bank-capital rules proposal, cutting the expected impact to the biggest banks by half and exempting smaller ones from large portions of the measure. In the run-up to key inflation data, investors are gearing up for the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 1.3%. The Russell 2000 of small firms retreated 0.2%. The KBW Bank Index sank 1.8%.

Treasury 10-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.64%. That’s after a solid $58 billion sale of three-year notes.

US equities are unlikely to slump 20% or more as the risk of a recession remains low against expected interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

The team led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann said while stocks could decline into the year end — hurt by higher valuations, a mixed growth outlook and policy uncertainty — the odds of an outright bear market are slim as the economy is also in part being supported by a “healthy private sector.”

In the run-up to the consumer price index, a 22V Research survey showed that 56% of respondents believe that core CPI is on a Fed-friendly glide path. The share of investors expecting a recession has stayed elevated though.

Aside from that, 48% of investors expect the market reaction to CPI to be “mixed/negligible,” 32% said “risk-on” and only 20% “risk-off.”

Corporate Highlights:

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Currencies

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Commodities

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 12:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsStocks Shrug Off ‘Big Bank Gloom’ as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue