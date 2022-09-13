Stone of Destiny to return to London for King Charles’ coronation

Stone of Destiny to return to London for King Charles’ coronation1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
The Stone of Destiny, a pink-coloured sacred sandstone and the symbol of Scotland’s monarchy, will return to Westminster Abbey in London for King Charles’ coronation.
In 1296, England’s king, Edward I, removed the stone from Scotland. King Edward I had it built into a new throne, a coronation chair, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Built into the coronation chair, the Stone of Destiny was used in the coronation ceremonies of the monarchs of England and, later, Great Britain. However, it was returned to Scotland in 1996.
Queen Elizabeth II sat on this chair, which had the Stone of Destiny built into it, when she was crowned ‘The Queen’ in 1953.
The same Stone of Destiny will now feature in the coronation ceremony for her son, Charles III. The coronation date has not been fixed yet. The Stone of Destiny will be brought to London for King Charles’ coronation.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages Edinburgh Castle said each end of the stone is fitted with an iron staple, held in place by lead. The bottom part of the stone has broken away at the corners.
The sides have a rough finish. Two crosses are also cut into the top.
The Historic Environment Scotland said that in 1950, four Scottish students removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day. It was later found three months later at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey in Scotland.
In 1996, the sacred stone was officially returned to Scotland and put on display in Edinburgh Castle.
The Stone of Destiny can be seen in the Crown Room of the Royal Palace. The stone will now leave Scotland again for King Charles’ coronation in Westminster Abbey.
