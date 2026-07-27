Stop before it happens: companies ping law firms to prevent insider trading

Mumbai: Listed companies are increasingly seeking legal guidance not to defend insider trading investigations, but to prevent them from happening in the first place. Securities lawyers said the nature of client queries has shifted dramatically over the past few years, after the regulator tightened India's insider trading framework by leveraging technology.

Clients now want to know what qualifies as unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI), when confidential information should be recorded first, who inside the company should have access to it, how it should be shared with auditors, consultants and law firms, and what steps a board should take if it detects suspicious trading by an employee. Lawyers said many companies are also seeking advice on conducting internal investigations before the regulator steps in, and strengthening compliance systems to prevent lapses and avoid regulatory scrutiny.

UPSI includes upcoming financial results, mergers, or major business decisions that could move a company's stock price. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has designed strict rules on UPSI to prevent insider trading and shield ordinary investors from market manipulation. In 2018, the regulator ordered listed companies to build in-house structured digital databases (SDD) to track every instance of UPSI being shared. This digital log records who accessed the information, when, and with whom it was shared, creating an audit trail.

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According to Sudhir Bassi, executive director at Khaitan & Co., companies frequently seek advice on when the information becomes UPSI, timing of the first entry in the SDD, subsequent updates to the database, legitimate ways of sharing confidential information, and the action that should be taken if an employee is suspected of insider trading.

Queries sent to Sebi remained unanswered.

"Our recommendation is to move from checkbox compliance to proactive, documented governance by adopting a broad approach to identifying UPSI, automating SDD entries and maintaining robust internal controls. A well-documented compliance trail is as important as preventing the leak itself," said Gaurav Mistry, partner at DSK Legal.

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The shift reflects the regulatory approach to insider trading, while keeping an eye on unusual price movement and trading activity. Investigations are now increasingly built around digital evidence, corporate records and internal governance rather than relying on circumstantial evidence.

Boards are also seeking guidance on whether trading windows should be closed for mergers, fundraising exercises and restructuring plans, and who should be classified as a "designated person", and whether trades by promoters' relatives could attract scrutiny, said Milind Jha, partner at Dentons Link Legal.

"The SDD has been a game-changer... Sebi no longer builds the evidence; companies are required to build it for them," said Pulkit Sukhramani, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

In 2018, Sebi issued the SDD mandate under its insider trading rules, which took effect on 1 April, 2019. In July 2020, the regulator expanded the framework by adding intermediaries such as law firms, consultants, merchant bankers to the list of people to be tracked using SSD, as they also handle the UPSI of a company.

Instead of restricting trades in cases of insider trading, boards have now moved to investing in stronger governance systems.

"There has been a shift in the corporate psyche from reactive compliance to proactive governance infrastructure. Companies are investing heavily in compliance infrastructure, internal surveillance, access controls and training to prevent violations and demonstrate the adequacy of their internal processes in the event of regulatory scrutiny," said Rutu Gandhi, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Pulkit Sukhramani, Partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors said that companies are commissioning internal investigations as soon as they detect unusual trading because early action demonstrates a strong compliance culture and may help reduce regulatory exposure.

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An inaccurate or incomplete SDD is also treated as an independent breach under Sebi's insider trading regulations, and not establishing SDD is considered a breach of rules.

"The SDD often serves as the primary evidentiary record for tracing the dissemination of UPSI. While it is not conclusive proof of insider trading, it constitutes significant corroborative evidence when read with trading data, communication records and other material," said Yogesh Chande, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Mint reported in December that the market regulator's investigations department, which collects evidence and identifies wrongdoers for enforcement actions, has grown rapidly. In 2023, Sebi largely operated with a single investigations vertical comprising about five or six investigation divisions. By 2025, this has expanded to three investigation verticals with 23 divisions, headed by senior officers.