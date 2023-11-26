Stop using cash, try paying only digitally for at least a month, says PM
On his ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme, the Prime Minister also highlighted the impact of the government’s ‘Vocal For Local’ campaign, while questioning why some wealthy families were opting to celebrate their weddings abroad instead of on Indian soil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians living in the country to stop relying on cash for transactions and instead pay digitally, a habit the government has been seeking to inculcate in citizens as part of its digital economy efforts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message