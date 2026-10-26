Storm Boelo batters UK, disrupts travel and leaves 82,000 homes without power

Storm Boelo brought widespread travel disruption and power outages across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England on Sunday, as the second major storm to hit the United Kingdom over the weekend swept across the region.

The UK Met Office warned of life-threatening conditions from flying debris and powerful waves, urging people to remain indoors as much as possible. Wind gusts reached 84 mph (135 kph) in Scotland’s Argyll and Bute region.

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An amber wind warning, the Met Office’s second-highest alert level, remained in effect across Scotland and northern England until late Sunday. Flood warnings were also issued, while airports, railways, roads and ferry services reported disruptions. Around 82,000 homes were affected by power outages.

Storm Boelo Follows Storm Austen Boelo, pronounced “Boo-Loh”, arrived shortly after Storm Austen battered southern England on Friday, bringing further disruption to transport and essential services.

The Met Office began naming major storms in 2015 to improve public awareness of severe weather. Storms are named alphabetically during each season, which runs from September to August.

Authorities warned residents to take precautions as strong winds and coastal conditions increased the risks to people travelling and those living near exposed shorelines.

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Flights Disrupted as Storm Moves Towards Europe As Storm Boelo moved east towards continental Europe, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport warned passengers of flight cancellations and delays caused by strong winds affecting the Netherlands.

The storm also disrupted maritime operations in Dutch waters. Three crew members were injured on Sunday afternoon aboard the freight vessel UHL Freedom after it temporarily experienced engine problems north of the Dutch island of Schiermonnikoog.

Two injured sailors were winched off the ship and transported by helicopter to a hospital on the mainland. Authorities did not immediately disclose the nature of their injuries.

The vessel, carrying 25 crew members, was operating with limited engine power on Sunday evening. A Coastguard emergency tug remained on standby nearby, according to the Dutch Coastguard’s maritime agency.

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Denmark, Norway and Sweden Prepare for Severe Weather Strong winds and heavy rain were also forecast across Denmark, Norway and parts of Sweden, prompting precautionary transport restrictions.

Some ferry services in the region were cancelled, while train services on certain Swedish lines were suspended as a safety measure.

In Denmark, some trailers were prohibited from crossing the Great Belt Bridge because of the strong winds.

The widespread disruption highlighted the impact of the storm system across northern Europe, with transport operators and emergency services responding to hazardous weather conditions.

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