Post-tropical storm Lee hits Canada's Nova Scotia with high winds and heavy rains, one killed1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Storm Lee hits Nova Scotia, bringing high winds, rough surf, and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada.
Before making its final landfall late Saturday afternoon in Canada's Nova Scotia, atlantic storm Lee brought with it high winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada. The storm also toppled trees, swamped coastlines, cut power to tens of thousands and claiming one life.