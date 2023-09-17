Before making its final landfall late Saturday afternoon in Canada's Nova Scotia, atlantic storm Lee brought with it high winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada. The storm also toppled trees, swamped coastlines, cut power to tens of thousands and claiming one life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the United States, the tropical storm impacted the whole stretch from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to the eastern end of Maine. That included Bar Harbor, the touristy gateway to Acadia National Park, where a whale watch vessel broke free of its mooring and crashed ashore in front of the College of the Atlantic.

With sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), the centre of the post-tropical cyclone came ashore about 135 miles (215 kilometers) west of Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. That’s about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Eastport, Maine, U.S. weather officials said.

The storm was expected to weaken as it moves into New Brunswick and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, forecasters said.

Storm flooded roads, knocked down power lines and trees. It also pushed ferries out of services as it created havoc in the region affected by wild fire and severe flooding this year.

Authorities said the Maine Department and Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard were working to offload 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel to prevent it from spilling into the ocean.

“People are exhausted. ... It’s so much in such a small time period," said Pam Lovelace, a councilor in Halifax, the capital. “From a mental health perspective, we’re asking people to check in on their neighbors."