Storm Trami Kills Seven in Philippines, Currency Trading Shut

Seven people have died in the Philippines as storm Trami barreled across the nation’s main island, causing massive flooding and prompting closure of its currency market for a second day on Thursday.

Bloomberg
Published24 Oct 2024, 05:43 AM IST
Storm Trami Kills Seven in Philippines, Currency Trading Shut
Storm Trami Kills Seven in Philippines, Currency Trading Shut

(Bloomberg) -- Seven people have died in the Philippines as storm Trami barreled across the nation’s main island, causing massive flooding and prompting closure of its currency market for a second day on Thursday.

The Bankers Association of the Philippines said the dollar/peso spot and swap markets will be shut and the central bank closed monetary operations following a suspension of government work in the main Luzon island. The stock market will be open, a spokesperson for the Philippine Stock Exchange said.

Trami — known locally as Kristine — has made landfall over northern Isabela province, still packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour and strong gale-force winds that extend outward up to 730 kilometers, the Philippines’ weather agency said. 

Apart from the deaths, seven people were missing and nearly 200,000 people were displaced by the storm, according to the nation’s disaster management agency. Local airlines have canceled more than 70 flights on Thursday, adding to dozens of cancellations earlier in the week. Schools across Luzon were also shut for a second day.

In the Bicol region, south of Manila, severe flooding affected more than a million people, collapsed a bridge and damaged dozens of houses, local media reported. 

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s office said that government agencies involved in health services, disaster response and other vital services aren’t covered by the suspension order. Work stoppage at private companies and offices is left to their discretion, according to a statement from his office.

The Philippines is among countries most exposed to more extreme weather events caused by climate change, with an average of 20 typhoons hitting the nation every year.

--With assistance from Ditas Lopez.

(Adds currency trading suspension, details throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 05:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsStorm Trami Kills Seven in Philippines, Currency Trading Shut

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.