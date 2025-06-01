Dust storm, rains hit Delhi-NCR, visibility drops; IMD issues multi hazard warning in several states

Delhi weather: Gusty winds and storms, followed by rains sweeped through the national capital on Sunday evening, reducing visibility in the region. In Safdarjung, thundersquall was reported with wind speeds reaching over 60kmph.

Rains accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 80 kmph, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue across most parts of Delhi over the next hour, potentially resulting in moderate cumulative rainfall (over 15.4 mm).

Meanwhile, dust storms with wind speeds between 40 and 75 kmph, along with scattered light to moderate showers, are also likely to affect Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and surrounding areas over the next two to three hours.

IMD's multi-hazard warning In addition to the storm warning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a multi-hazard warning for Delhi, Haryana, other states forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on Sunday, June 1.

IMD forecast Regions Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds Isolated places over Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur, Mizoram Heavy to very heavy rainfall Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim Heavy rainfall Isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Nagaland Thunderstorms with lightning Isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu

Flight operations impacted at Delhi Airport Given the sudden change in weather conditions, flight operations were impacted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport, authorities posted on X.

IndiGo issues travel advisory Following the thunderstorms alert, budget carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

SpiceJet says departure/arrivals might get affected Airline operator SpiceJet also posted on X, that all departures, arrivals and their consequential flights from Delhi might get affected due to inclement weather conditions in the capital. As a result, SpiceJet requested its passengers to keep checking their flight status.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast a cloudy sky with thunder and lightning on Saturday and Sunday in Delhi-NCR with a dust storm with 40-50 kmph wind followed by rainfall.