Dust storm, rains hit Delhi-NCR, visibility drops; IMD issues multi hazard warning in several states

Delhi experienced a sudden change in weather after gusty winds, sweeped through the capital, reducing visibility in the region, and impacting flight operations at the IGI Airport

Updated1 Jun 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Storm, gusty winds hit Delhi, IMD issues multi hazard warning in these states
Storm, gusty winds hit Delhi, IMD issues multi hazard warning in these states (PTI)

Delhi weather: Gusty winds and storms, followed by rains sweeped through the national capital on Sunday evening, reducing visibility in the region. In Safdarjung, thundersquall was reported with wind speeds reaching over 60kmph.

Rains accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 80 kmph, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue across most parts of Delhi over the next hour, potentially resulting in moderate cumulative rainfall (over 15.4 mm).

Meanwhile, dust storms with wind speeds between 40 and 75 kmph, along with scattered light to moderate showers, are also likely to affect Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and surrounding areas over the next two to three hours.

IMD's multi-hazard warning

In addition to the storm warning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a multi-hazard warning for Delhi, Haryana, other states forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on Sunday, June 1.

IMD forecast Regions
Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty windsIsolated places over Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur, Mizoram
Heavy to very heavy rainfallArunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim
Heavy rainfallIsolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Nagaland
Thunderstorms with lightning Isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu

Flight operations impacted at Delhi Airport

Given the sudden change in weather conditions, flight operations were impacted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport, authorities posted on X.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

Following the thunderstorms alert, budget carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

SpiceJet says departure/arrivals might get affected

Airline operator SpiceJet also posted on X, that all departures, arrivals and their consequential flights from Delhi might get affected due to inclement weather conditions in the capital. As a result, SpiceJet requested its passengers to keep checking their flight status.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast a cloudy sky with thunder and lightning on Saturday and Sunday in Delhi-NCR with a dust storm with 40-50 kmph wind followed by rainfall.

The weather department had also asked residents of Delhi-NCR to prepare for a spell of turbulent weather, forecasting gusty winds reaching up to 70 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall through the end of May.

 
