Stranded NASA astronauts will be stuck in space a little longer
SummaryThe astronauts’ return date was pushed back again, after what was supposed to be a dayslong trip stretched into months.
Two NASA astronauts who have been stuck in space since June have had their return flight pushed back again, after what was supposed to be an eight-day trip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more