Stray dog menace claims another life: Canines tear apart flesh of 70-year-old Bengaluru man

A horrifying incident came to light from Bengaluru that has sent shockwaves across the nation. A 70-year-old man named Seethappa was allegedly killed by a pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli. The deceased reportedly went out for a walk during the early hours of July 27, when the canines attacked him.

Tearing his flesh and gnawing his bones, the pack of at least eight stray dogs caused serious injuries to his hands, legs and face. Seethappa's cries alerted his neighbours who claimed to have witnessed the chilling happenings. According to Times of India report, the victim, a farmer, had stepped out for a walk wrapped in a black blanket at around 3:30 AM but was mauled to death minutes later.

He was rushed to KIMS Hospital with open wounds but was declared dead. The victim's 43-year-old son named Venkatesh Seethappa claimed that his father was healthy and active and had no history of diseases except mild asthma.

"He had a morning routine. He'd have his tea, a couple of biscuits, and take the cows out for grazing. Never once had we imagined that something like this would happen to him, especially in our locality," TOI quoted his bereaved son Venkatesh as saying.

“Today, he's gone, because of stray dogs,” he said, adding, "Even at that hour, hearing the shrieks, neighbours rushed out, tried to chase the dogs away by throwing water, banging gates, and hitting sticks on the ground, but the dogs wouldn't relent. They mauled his face, hands, legs… It was brutal," he said.

This follows the death of a six-year-old girl in Delhi's Rohini due to rabies after a dog bite. In another incident, a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by stray dogs in Shimla Nagar of Old Hubballi in Karnataka.

These incidents come in the wake of rising stray dog attacks across the country. Recently, the Supreme Court bench took suo Motu cognisance of the concerning issue. The court observed that hundreds of dog bite cases are reported daily in Delhi and its outskirts. The most vulnerable group from stray dog bite menace are children and elderly.