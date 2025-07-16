Stray dog attack caught on camera: Young girl dragged and bitten in Karnataka's Hubballi as she screams in pain

In yet another distressing incident, two stray dogs attacked and dragged a young girl in Karnataka's Hubballi on Wednesday. The incident was recorded on CCTV, in which the dogs were seen attacking, dragging and biting the young girl.

The clip, shared by news agency PTI, showed the girl walking across a deserted path while the two canines, hidden behind a car, remained out of her sight. As she approached the dogs, the black dog attacked her almost instantly, while the scared girl tried to defend herself. Another dog also joined in, and the duo dragged and bit her as she screamed in pain.

In a concerning series of stray dog attacks, a young girl, estimated to be between six and nine years old, was mauled by stray dogs in Chitradurga, Karnataka. She was rescued after local residents intervened, preventing further injury.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old school student from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, died of rabies just days after being bitten by a stray dog. According to reports, the student had received proper medical treatment, including an anti-rabies vaccine, but succumbed to the infection nonetheless.

The back-to-back incidents have sparked renewed debate over the growing menace of stray dogs and the effectiveness of rabies prevention protocols in India.

Stray Dog Attacks Left Over 15 Injured in Karnataka's Bhatkal in 70 Hours Last week, more than 15 people were injured over a span of 70 hours in stray dog attacks across Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district, health officials said on Tuesday (8 July). No fatalities were reported.

Most of the victims were children and elderly individuals who were bitten while walking through residential areas or marketplaces, news agency PTI reported.

The attacks began on 6 July and steadily increased over the following days. Those injured were treated at local hospitals, with several receiving anti-rabies vaccinations. The rising number of incidents triggered concern among residents, who demanded immediate action from municipal authorities.

Many alleged that earlier complaints about the growing stray dog population had been ignored by civic bodies.