Streaming device-maker Roku to cut down 6% of workforce1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The majority of job cuts would be completed by the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year
Roku Inc. is restructuring its business and cutting about 200 employees, or 6% of its workforce, in the process. An unspecified amount of unused office space will be vacated or sublet as Roku moves to “prioritize projects the company believes will have a higher return on investment," it said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
