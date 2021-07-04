Streax, a hair colour brand by Hygienic Research Institute, has partnered with actor Shah Rukh Khan to launch a music video..

In the video, Khan can be seen performing to an upbeat melody, encouraging people from all walks of life—whatever may be their look or however be their style—to be ‘Streaxy’. The actor is shown sporting a new trendy hair style in a ponytail.

The music video is a part of Streax’s campaign that motivates its audience to turn their charm like Shah Rukh Khan in under five minutes, with easy-to-use Streax shampoo hair colour. The video has been created and conceptualized by advertising agency Mullen Lowe Lintas and directed by English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi fame director Gauri Shinde.

Ashish K. Chhabra, joint managing director, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd said, “People have loved SRK for over decades and even today, emulate his style, his songs and his dialogues. ‘Streaxy’ can become the new mantra for SRK lovers across the globe."

The video is being promoted across digital and social media platforms.

In April 2021, Streax had announced its tie up with Shah Rukh Khan.

With an aim to inspire confidence in people, Streax had launched an SRK-starrer TVC supporting people to realize their aspirations for being as good looking as a superstar. The brand has recently launched hair colour shampoo.

The Indian hair care industry has evolved to a ₹23,600-crore market, with growth rate of about 10%, according to a report by Nielsen.

Streax competes with L’Oréal India's brands such as Casting Crème Gloss and Garnier Hair colour which are endorsed by a variety of Bollywood actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It also faces competition from GCPL-owned Godrej Expert Rich Crème which is being promoted by actor Anushka Sharma.

