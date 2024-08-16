Stree 2 Box Office Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy film surpasses ₹50 crore mark; full stats here

Stree 2 Box Office Day 1: The horror-comedy recorded a 77.09 per cent occupancy in Hindi screenings on Thursday. Major cities witnessed high occupancy on the first day, as Lucknow topped with a 90.5 per cent occupancy rate, followed closely by Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru at 86.75 per cent.

Fareha Naaz
Updated16 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Stree 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor starrer film has grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.35 crore so far.
Stree 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor starrer film has grossed ₹54.35 crore so far.(Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Stree 2 Box Office Day 1: The Bollywood movie “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released across India and overseas on Independence Day.

Amar Kaushik's directorial movie is a sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews,  also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

Also Read | Stree 2: Unmasking financial fears—Money lessons from the horror comedy hit

Stree 2 Domestic Box Office Collection Day 1

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural-horror film grossed 46 crore on its release day. These numbers took its total collection to 54.35 crore, including 8.35 crore that the movie minted on Wednesday from its preview.

Also Read | ‘Stree 2’ review: Chanderi gang is still a great hang

On Thursday, August 15, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 77.09 percent Hindi occupancy. Major metropolitan cities registered maximum occupancy on Day 1 as Lucknow took the top spot with 90.5 percent occupancy rate, followed by Delhi NCR and Bengaluru with 86.75 percent. Trailing close behind was Jaipur with 84 per cent occupancy rate. Bhopal and Mumbai also recorded high occupancy rates.

Also Read | Stree 2 Advance Booking: Horror-comedy likely to earn ₹40 crore on Day 1

What analysts say?

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw the biggest and widest overseas release in the horror-comedy genre, as it was released in over 75 countries and screened at more than 1,250 locations on over 1,600 screens.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he gave 4.5 stars to the movie and, in another post, stated, “The year 2024 has been a revelation for #Bollywood, with the supernatural-horror genre taking the lead at the Box Office."

The trade analyst added, "These three films have not only struck a chord with audiences but have also emerged as solid successes, cementing the genre's rising popularity among viewers.” He made these remarks considering the release of three supernatural-horror films, including Shaitaan, Munjya, and now Stree2.

Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Stree2 off to a EARTH SHATTERING START across India with a occupancy of 65-70% in Morning shows.. Opening is as good as #Gadar2 #Pathaan #Jawan and #Animal.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
HomeNewsStree 2 Box Office Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy film surpasses ₹50 crore mark; full stats here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.60
    09:38 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.4 (0.96%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.50
    09:37 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    30.35 (1.05%)

    Dabur India

    612.10
    09:38 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.85 (1.3%)

    Godrej Consumer Products

    1,383.45
    09:36 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    12.55 (0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    RHI Magnesita India

    637.95
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    46.4 (7.84%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.40
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.45 (5.99%)

    360 One Wam

    1,070.95
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.65 (4.35%)

    Mastek

    2,790.75
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    111.4 (4.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.000.00
      Chennai
      72,492.000.00
      Delhi
      72,988.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue