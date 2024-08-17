Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor’s supernatural-horror film eyes ₹100 crore mark, mints ₹30 crore on Friday

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. Released on Independence Day, the horror-comedy collected 8.35 crore gross even before its release, from its preview shows.

Fareha Naaz
Published17 Aug 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood movie witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.
Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor’s Bollywood movie witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood movie “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” is set to cross 100 crore mark soon.

In addition to Shraddha Kapoor, its star cast features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The sequel to the horror-comedy franchise saw the biggest and widest overseas release and is being screened at over 1,600 screens. Stree 2 was released in more than 75 countries and screened at over 1,250 locations. It also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

Also Read | What to watch this week: Bad Monkey, Stree 2

With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor created history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. The sequel to the 2018 movie Stree was made on a budget of 50 crore and debuted on the big screen on Independence Day.

Amar Kaushik's directorial supernatural-horror film grossed 46 crore on its release day. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews, collected 8.35 crore gross even before its release from its preview shows on Wednesday.

Also Read | Stree 2: Unmasking financial fears—Money lessons from the horror comedy hit

Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy film witnessed a sharp fall of 42.08 percent in its Box Office collection on Day 2 as it minted 30 crore gross. So far, the film has grossed 90.3 crore net and 72.4 crore gross. At the overseas Box Office, the film did a business of 7.6 crore, taking the worldwide total to 80 crore gross. On Friday, August 16, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy

Also Read | Stree 2 Advance Booking: Horror-comedy likely to earn ₹40 crore on Day 1

Analyst's report

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted that Stree 2 may earn as much as 400 crore during its lifetime and its possible that it may enter 500 crore club considering its performance at the Box Office on the first two days of its release.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter, Sumit Kadel said, “𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞2 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘 - 𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐓 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬.. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 30 𝐜𝐫 & 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 40 𝐜𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥. 400 cr lifetime is a given from here, may join 500 cr Club too.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 07:46 AM IST
HomeNewsStree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor’s supernatural-horror film eyes ₹100 crore mark, mints ₹30 crore on Friday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.000.00
      Chennai
      73,129.000.00
      Delhi
      72,634.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue