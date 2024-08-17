Hello User
Business News/ News / Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film eyes 100 crore mark, mints 30 crore on Friday

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film eyes ₹100 crore mark, mints ₹30 crore on Friday

Fareha Naaz

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. Released on Independence Day, the horror-comedy collected 8.35 crore gross even before its release, from its preview shows.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood movie witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood movie “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank" is set to cross 100 crore mark soon.

In addition to Shraddha Kapoor, its star cast features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The sequel to the horror-comedy franchise saw the biggest and widest overseas release and is being screened at over 1,600 screens. Stree 2 was released in more than 75 countries and screened at over 1,250 locations. It also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor created history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. The sequel to the 2018 movie Stree was made on a budget of 50 crore and debuted on the big screen on Independence Day.

Amar Kaushik's directorial supernatural-horror film grossed 46 crore on its release day. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews, collected 8.35 crore gross even before its release from its preview shows on Wednesday.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy film witnessed a sharp fall of 42.08 percent in its Box Office collection on Day 2 as it minted 30 crore gross. So far, the film has grossed 90.3 crore net and 72.4 crore gross. At the overseas Box Office, the film did a business of 7.6 crore, taking the worldwide total to 80 crore gross. On Friday, August 16, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy

Analyst's report

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted that Stree 2 may earn as much as 400 crore during its lifetime and its possible that it may enter 500 crore club considering its performance at the Box Office on the first two days of its release.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter, Sumit Kadel said, “𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞2 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘 - 𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐓 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬.. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 30 𝐜𝐫 & 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 40 𝐜𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥. 400 cr lifetime is a given from here, may join 500 cr Club too."

