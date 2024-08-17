Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. Released on Independence Day, the horror-comedy collected ₹ 8.35 crore gross even before its release, from its preview shows.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood movie “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank" is set to cross ₹100 crore mark soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to Shraddha Kapoor, its star cast features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The sequel to the horror-comedy franchise saw the biggest and widest overseas release and is being screened at over 1,600 screens. Stree 2 was released in more than 75 countries and screened at over 1,250 locations. It also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor created history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. The sequel to the 2018 movie Stree was made on a budget of ₹50 crore and debuted on the big screen on Independence Day.

Amar Kaushik's directorial supernatural-horror film grossed ₹46 crore on its release day. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews, collected ₹8.35 crore gross even before its release from its preview shows on Wednesday.

Day 2 Box Office Collection According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy film witnessed a sharp fall of 42.08 percent in its Box Office collection on Day 2 as it minted ₹30 crore gross. So far, the film has grossed ₹90.3 crore net and ₹72.4 crore gross. At the overseas Box Office, the film did a business of ₹7.6 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹80 crore gross. On Friday, August 16, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 45.31 percent Hindi occupancy

Analyst's report Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted that Stree 2 may earn as much as ₹400 crore during its lifetime and its possible that it may enter ₹500 crore club considering its performance at the Box Office on the first two days of its release.