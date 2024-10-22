Stripe Confirms Plans to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Bridge

Stripe Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Collison confirmed in a X post on Monday that the payments company plans to buy stablecoin startup Bridge.

Bloomberg
Published22 Oct 2024, 02:31 AM IST
Stripe Confirms Plans to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Bridge
Stripe Confirms Plans to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Bridge

(Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Collison confirmed in a X post on Monday that the payments company plans to buy stablecoin startup Bridge. 

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg News on Oct. 16, is still subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The parties expect to close in coming months, according to a separate post from Bridge’s X account. Stripe will pay $1.1 billion, Forbes reported. A spokesperson for Stripe declined to comment on a purchase amount.  

“Stablecoins are room-temperature superconductors for financial services,” Collison wrote on X. “Thanks to stablecoins, businesses around the world will benefit from significant speed, coverage, and cost improvements in the coming years. Stripe is going to build the world’s best stablecoin infrastructure.” 

Bridge is co-founded by Coinbase veterans Zach Abrams and Sean Yu, who sold a previous startup, Evenly, to Square. The San Antonio, Texas-based company helps businesses create, store, send and accept stablecoins like USDT from Tether Holdings and Circle Internet Financial’s USDC. Bridge launched in March of last year and onboarded cross-border payment companies, governments looking for new ways to disburse aid and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which uses the platform to manage their global treasury. 

Stablecoins are typically designed to track the value of currencies or assets such as dollars one-for-one and today are primarily used as bridge currencies in and out of the crypto economy.

“We proved to ourselves and to those outside the company that stablecoins could become core global money movement infrastructure,” a Bridge post announcing the deal states. “This happened not because consumers or businesses inherently want “crypto”, but instead because stablecoins solve critical financial problems.”

The acquisition accelerates Stripe’s recent moves into stablecoins, an increasingly popular alternative payments mechanism. Earlier this month, Stripe said it would once again allow merchants in the US to accept crypto payments in the form of USDC after a six-year hiatus from processing digital tokens. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsStripe Confirms Plans to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Bridge

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.