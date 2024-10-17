Stripe in Advanced Talks to Acquire Stablecoin-Focused Fintech Platform Bridge

Stripe Inc., the payments company founded by billionaire brothers Patrick and John Collison, is in advanced talks to acquire venture-backed fintech platform Bridge.

Bloomberg
Updated17 Oct 2024, 05:36 AM IST
Stripe in Advanced Talks to Acquire Stablecoin-Focused Fintech Platform Bridge
Stripe in Advanced Talks to Acquire Stablecoin-Focused Fintech Platform Bridge

(Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., the payments company founded by billionaire brothers Patrick and John Collison, is in advanced talks to acquire venture-backed fintech platform Bridge. 

Stripe has been in talks to acquire the San Antonio, Texas-based company, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified sharing private information. No final decision has been made, the people said, and either party could still back out of the deal. 

A representative for Stripe declined to comment. Bridge CEO Zach Abrams didn’t respond to multiple emails requesting comment.

Bridge’s platform is designed to allow businesses to create, store, send and accept stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s UDSC. The startup has raised a total of $58 million in funding, Fortune reported in August. Their investors include Sequoia, Ribbit Capital, Index, and Haun Ventures.

Sequoia led Bridge’s most recent round, a $40 million Series A fund-raising. In a blog post published at the time, the venture capital firm hailed the market opportunity for stablecoins created in part by moves by companies like Stripe.

A tie-up would add fuel to Stripe’s recent moves into stablecoins, an increasingly popular alternative payments mechanism. Last week, Stripe said it would once again be allowing merchants in the US to accept crypto payments in the form of USDC, ending a six-year hiatus from processing digital tokens.

Earlier this month, Visa announced a new platform for banks to issue their own fiat-backed tokens, including stablecoins. Other financial technology companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd., are considering launching stablecoins of their own. 

Read: Robinhood, Revolut Explore Joining $170 Billion Stablecoin Field

Abrams co-founded Bridge less than two years ago with Sean Yu, who serves as Chief Technology Officer. The pair sold a previous startup, Evenly, to Square. Abrams is a veteran of crypto exchange Coinbase and business banking startup Brex; Yu’s experience includes time at Airbnb and Coinbase. 

While Stripe has long been perceived as a top fintech IPO contender, the company’s founders have emphasized that they are in no rush to go public. 

Earlier this year, Stripe and several of its investors agreed to buy back more than $1 billion in shares from employees, a move that valued the company at $65 billion. Its peak valuation of nearly $100 billion was achieved in 2021.

Watch: The David Rubenstein Show: John Collison

--With assistance from Anna Irrera and Emily Nicolle.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 05:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsStripe in Advanced Talks to Acquire Stablecoin-Focused Fintech Platform Bridge

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.